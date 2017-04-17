Southwest Va. man sought in 2016 murder case indicted on capital murder charge

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A grand jury indicted a Southwest Virginia murder suspect who has been on the run for more than six months.

The new charges placed against Eric Jones means he could face the death penalty if he’s captured and convicted.

Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said a grand jury indicted Eric Monroe Jones on a capital murder charge.

Jones originally faced first-degree murder charges in the death of his ex-wife Janina Jefferson in November of 2016.

The U.S. Marshals Service is stepping up efforts to capture Jones.

His picture is expected to appear on billboards across the country.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.

