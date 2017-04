OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) – A small plane crashed outside the Oliver Springs area in Anderson County Saturday afternoon.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in a field near Valley Drive.

The small ultralight aircraft was attempting to land on Timothy Stringer’s private grass landing strip at his residence on Ray Lane, according to the report.

Stringer received minor injuries and did not want medical treatment. The aircraft was damaged.