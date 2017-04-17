Sheriff: Autopsy on woman found dead in overflow pond could take months

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson says it could be up to 90 days before autopsy results are back on Donna Young.

The 38-year-old’s body was found in a septic tank overflow pond beside a trailer on Meadowview Road in Rogersville nearly two weeks ago.

Young is originally from Maryland but moved to Tennessee in 2007.

Sheriff Lawson said she had four children.

Lawson also told News Channel 11 last week, her car was not near the scene and she was barefoot.

“We really don’t know yet if there’s going to be any foul play. Right now we’re still interviewing people and hunting on associates and things like that,” Lawson said.

Investigators are asking anyone who knew Young to come forward so they can determine how she died.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 423-272-4848.

See also: