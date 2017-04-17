Police: Truck crash into Kingsport home medically related; No fault of driver

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport police spokesperson Tom Patton told News Channel 11 on Monday, a crash that happened last week appears to medically related.

Patton says the 60-year-old driver is a resident of Kingsport. He remains in the hospital in ICU where he is listed in critical condition due to the medical emergency and not as a result of the crash, said Patton.

Police say the crash was no fault of the driver.

“As such, out of the respect for his privacy, we have no plans to release anything further,” said Patton.

The crash happened Thursday evening in the 1900 block of West Stone Drive, close to exit 1 on Interstate 26.

The four people inside the home were not hurt, but they were shaken up.

