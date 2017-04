JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – The town of Jonesborough wants to let residents know about a planned water outage tonight.

There will be a water outage on along Cherokee Road in the 4500 to the 4700 blocks from Arrowood Road, Bradford Loop, Taylor Bridge, Hwy 81-S, Archer Road and Scott Hills Road.

The outage begins at 10 p.m. and will end in the morning at 4 a.m., according to Cameo Waters, Director of Tourism.