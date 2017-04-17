NC bill explores breaking up large school districts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An old idea is gaining new interest in North Carolina’s General Assembly.

Lawmakers want to look at the feasibility of breaking up the state’s largest school districts.

It’s an idea that was floated almost decade ago in Wake County.

In 2009, then Wake County School Board member Chris Malone was in favor of breaking up the county’s school system.

Now, Malone is a state representative sponsoring a bill that would examine breaking up the state’s largest school systems.

Malone (R-Wake) said House Bill 704 would only study whether any school district is too large to be effective.

Malone said lawmakers are just in the exploratory stage.

Nearly a decade ago, Ron Margiotta was the chairman of the Wake School Board and advocated splitting the district.

He still likes the idea.

“It’s too difficult to accomplish anything and get things done with the monster bureaucracy in Wake County,” Margiotta said.

Realtors say people come to Wake County for the schools.

The Wake County system is 15th largest school district in the country and some say its size is an advantage.

Lawmakers say the proposed study committee will see if that’s the case and look at the various ways to divide school districts.

The bill would ask the study committee to determine if the public should be allowed to vote on breaking up school districts in a ballot referendum or if should occur another way.