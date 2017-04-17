Natural gas bills may go up for some Virginia customers

By Published:

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (AP) – Virginia Natural Gas wants to raise its prices about $100 a year for an average customer.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the company has sought approval from the State Corporation Commission for the rate increase.

The commission has until next year to consider the request, but company spokesman Duane Bourne said Virginia Natural Gas will begin raising rates after Sept. 1. If the SCC decides against the increase, the company would refund customers any extra amount paid.

The last increase was in 2011. Virginia Natural Gas has about 300,000 customers in the state, mostly in the Hampton Roads area.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s