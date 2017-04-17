Educator of the Week: Michele O’Hare

Michele O’Hare has been both an administrator and a teacher during her 30-year education career and right now she loves being a 1st-grade teacher at St. Mary’s School.

Her classroom is full of active learning. On this day it’s a math game with oversize dice and ever bigger enthusiasm.

O’Hare says 1st grade is unique because she has a chance to influence their entire learning careers.

Reading is her true passion and she loves introducing her students to ways to new books and new authors.

“What is so neat is when I say to the children, this is one of my favorite authors and I read to them with passion, they love it. I think you see from the beginning of the year to the end of the year just a huge transformation in who they are as a reader and a learner,” said O’Hare.

Congratulations to Michele O’Hare, this week’s Educator of the Week.

