Man charged in Hawkins Co. abduction case sentenced to 25 years

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Hawkins County man who was the subject of a nationwide manhunt for kidnapping a young girl will spend more than two decades in prison.

Gary Simpson appeared in a Rogersville courtroom Monday, where he pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual battery.

Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong told News Channel 11 as a result of Simpson’s plea agreement, he will spend 25 years in prison.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents said Simpson kidnapped a young girl in May of last year and remained in hiding in a remote area of Hawkins County for more than a week.

Investigators said people searching land on a remote property found them and rescued the girl.

Simpson must serve his entire sentence and he is not eligible for parole.

