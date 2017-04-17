Lady Indians Salyer signs with E & H and Breeding with Milligan

KINGSPORT — Two Lady Indians put the pen to paper this afternoon when Lauren Salyer signed with Emory & Henry.

Salyer tore her ACL in Dobyns-Bennett’s first game of the season, but the Wasps liked what they had seen in her previous years, dropping 662 careers points with 353 rebounds.

Her teammate Sydney breeding signed with Milligan College. Breeding tore her ACL last summer, but was able to comeback and play the second half of her senior year.

Breeding dropped 438 career points with 230 assists, she also holds the team’s single game assist record with 13 in her junior year against Cleveland.