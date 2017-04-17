Kingsport city leaders unveil future plans for Main Street development

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Expect to see changes coming to downtown Kingsport over the next few years.

News Channel 11 told you last week that construction is set to begin for the new Kingsport Area Transit System this summer.

City leaders tell us that will spark development across the downtown area.

Crews are already constructing Centennial Park and Academic Village continues to grow in population.

The new KATS building will be located on the other end of Main Street, where there isn’t a lot of development right now.

Kingsport Assistant City Manager, Chris McCartt, said leaders hope to see that change when construction is complete.

That’s just one of many plans for downtown Kingsport.

“What we envision is a very typical downtown cross-section of a street with improved sidewalks, landscaping, and pedestrian lighting,” McCartt said.

He said crews will begin to upgrade roadways as well.

“We’ve got several places along Main Street where the subsurface under the road needs to be stabilized, we’ll be digging that out, replacing that, making some adjustments to the concrete streets,” he continued.

KATS will be located at the corner of E. Main and Sullivan Streets.

McCartt said he hopes this will encourage businesses to move into that area and potentially new venues at the former General Shale location.

“We’ve begun work on a master plan for that site we’re looking at a lot of things from a passive park, to a performance venue, even going a little bit further down and looking at you know, do we need to add additional athletic fields?”

Carl Matherly, Jr. owns the Nutty Java in downtown Kingsport. He says he hopes to see more businesses downtown.

“All of these local businesses, you know, people may think we compete against each other but we don’t. The more you can offer, the better,” Matherly said.

“We really believe that we’re moving in a direction that is what the Kingsport community wants,” McCartt said. “But also what we believe will present our downtown better. In addition to that they will also serve as magnets to attract people downtown for various things.”

Leaders hope to move out of the design phase within the next two years, then move into the construction phase.

