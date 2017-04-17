Johnson City woman allegedly buys car with counterfeit money

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman has been charged with criminal simulation after she allegedly purchased a car with counterfeit money.

Police said Emma Boone, 19 of Johnson City, met a woman at the Walgreens parking lot on Broadway Street on the evening of April 13. The woman sold a car to Boone after, police said, the victim posted the vehicle for sale on ‘various online sources’.

After the transaction, police said the woman realized she was paid a very large amount with fake money.

Boone was identified as the person that gave the fake bills to the victim as payment.

Boone was arrested the next day and taken to the Washington County Detention Center where she is being held on a $30,000 bond.