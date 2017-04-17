Johnson City police allegedly capture men during ‘burglary in progress’

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Two men were arrested early Monday morning after Johnson City police allegedly caught the men red-handed.

Police were called to a burglary in progress at a home located on East Myrtle Avenue. Police arrived and saw the two men running from the home, one of the men was carrying several large items.

The men, Jeffery Hammonds, 46, and Casey Miller, 33, – both of Johnson City, were captured.

Police determined Hammonds and Miller broke the glass at the side of the house and enter entered the home while the homeowner was asleep. The men left the property with about $800 in tools, hunting equipment, and a pistol.

All the property that was stolen was recovered.

Hammonds and Miller are currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond. They were charged with aggravated burglary. The suspects are awaiting an arraignment hearing on Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Washington County General Sessions Court.