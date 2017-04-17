Johnson City police allegedly capture men during ‘burglary in progress’

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
The men, Jeffery Hammonds, 46, and Casey Miller, 33, - both of Johnson City, were captured. (Source: Johnson City Police Department)

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Two men were arrested early Monday morning after Johnson City police allegedly caught the men red-handed.

Jeffrey Wayne Hammonds (Source: Johnson City Police Department)

Police were called to a burglary in progress at a home located on East Myrtle Avenue. Police arrived and saw the two men running from the home, one of the men was carrying several large items.

The men, Jeffery Hammonds, 46, and Casey Miller, 33, – both of Johnson City, were captured.
Police determined Hammonds and Miller broke the glass at the side of the house and enter entered the home while the homeowner was asleep. The men left the property with about $800 in tools, hunting equipment, and a pistol.

All the property that was stolen was recovered.

Casey Eugene Miller (Source: Johnson City Police Department)

Hammonds and Miller are currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond. They were charged with aggravated burglary. The suspects are awaiting an arraignment hearing on Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Washington County General Sessions Court.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s