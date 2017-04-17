JCPB board members offer customer survey about potential internet, triple-play services

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Power Board officials said they are asking their customers to complete a survey to gauge community interest in regards to possibly offering internet service.

According to a news release on the power board’s website, residential and commercial surveys have been set up for customers to give their opinion on possible internet, as well as triple-play services — including internet, television and phone across a single broadband connection — with JCPB.

The power board’s board of directors recently secured Magellan Advisors, an international telecommunications consulting and planning firm, to evaluate offering internet and triple-play services to customers.

According to the release, the survey will be used to “examine technology and methods of providing service as well as refining cost and potential return on investment.”

To take part in the survey, visit JCPB.com and click on the link for online surveys, or call Customer Support Center at 423-952-5272 to have a hard-copy mailed to you.

According to a news release, paper forms will also be available later in the week in the power board’s lobby, 2600 Boones Creek Road in Johnson City, as well as in the Johnson City, Jonesborough and Gray public libraries.

