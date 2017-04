ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Elzabethton residents who live along Ferguson Avenue may experience low water pressure, intermittent service and possibly no water until repairs are complete on a water line.

According to the city, the work began Monday morning at 7:00 a.m., but due to complications, the work has been extended to April 18.

The work will impact customers from West Elk Avenue south, from Roan Street to Gap Creek Road.

The city says water crews will work until water service is restored.