Greene County bees possibly poisoned; Family loses 11 hives

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The son of a beekeeper in our region wants to know who sprayed a chemical on hives in Greene County.

News Channel 11 spoke with Gregg Luttrell. His father Dale Luttrell is a retired beekeeper. The family says they noticed bees were coming out of a hive and dying. They say the grass around the hives is also dead.

Luttrell called the state honeybee inspector. He said the inspector determined the bees were sprayed with a chemical but did not know what kind.

As of Friday, the Luttrells said they lost 11 hives, including the hive Dale rescued from in Greeneville in March. Those bees were found on a fire hydrant in the downtown area.

The Luttrells have not filed a police report as of yet, but his son is hoping anyone with information about who did this will come forward.

