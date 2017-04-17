Authorities to host drug collection events across Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) – Law enforcement agencies across Virginia are hosting events this month for people to dispose of unneeded prescription drugs.

The National Drug Take Back Day will take place at dozens of Virginia locations on April 29. The Roanoke Times reports pills and patches will be accepted, but not sharp objects such as needles and syringes.

Appointments are not needed and no questions will be asked.

The newspaper reports Virginians disposed of more than 22,000 pounds of prescription drugs through the program last year.

Virginia is dealing with an opioid crisis that has been declared a public health emergency. Officials say addiction can start from prescription pain medication.

Take back events can also help prevent drug theft.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)