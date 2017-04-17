Atlanta interstate closed due to toxic chemical spill

ATLANTA, GA (WJHL/ ABC NEWS)- Both directions of a major highway in Atlanta are shut down after an overturned tractor trailer caused a toxic chemical spill.

The crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on Atlanta’s downtown connector where two interstate highways, I-75 and I-85, run side-by-side for several miles.

Monday morning, hazmat crews were at the scene and police did not allow anyone to come within 150 yards of the site of the spill.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department told ABC News that commuters will likely face one to two hour delays. The interstate is expected to reopen around 9:30 a.m. Police did not say what chemical was released from the overturned vehicle.

This comes just a few weeks after a section of northbound Interstate 85 collapsed in Atlanta after a massive fire.

According to CNN, three men have been arrested on suspicion of intentionally setting the fire. That collapse that is expected to complicate traffic for months.

