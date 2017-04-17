6 people injured after deck collapse at Surgoinsville home

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County Emergency Management officials said six people were injured after a deck at a Surgoinsville home collapsed Sunday morning.

According to EMA Director Gary Murrell, emergency crews responded a call about a deck collapse at a home on Byington Road around 10:50 a.m.

Murrell said six people were on the deck at the time of the collapse, and all six people were injured and taken to area hospitals by either Wings Air Transport or by ambulance.

Of those injured, a 5-month-old child and an elderly woman were listed to be in critical condition when they were transported. When emergency crews first arrived on scene, the woman’s legs were reportedly pinned under the deck.

Multiple crews including Hawkins County EMS, rescue squad, the sheriff’s office, as well as Stanley Valley Fire Department, responded to the scene.

Murrell said at this time they do not know what caused the deck to collapse.

