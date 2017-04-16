Zumbathon in Johnson City benefits new Autism Community Center

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Saturday afternoon dozens of people broke a sweat and showed off their best dance moves for a good cause.

The Autism Society of East Tennessee and 50fifty Sports Tavern in Johnson City teamed up for a Zumbathon.

The Zumbathon was an event where participants could dance for up to three hours to raise money for the new community center in Johnson City.

Melissa Keeler with the Autism Society of East Tennessee said they are still in need of supplies to help furnish the new facility.

“We really need a lot of supplies we hope to have couches, and TV’s and video games, and make it a fun place for kids to come and families to come and spend time and be a safe, sensory friendly environment,” Keeler said.

April is National Autism Awareness Month.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.