Vols annual Orange and White game scheduled for April 22

By Published:

KNOXVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Volunteers will hold the annual spring football game Saturday, April 22.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

Admission and parking are free for the game.

The Vols will host a Fan Appreciation Day before the event, where players and head coach Butch Jones will be available for autographs.

Last year, the Orange and White game drew a crowd of 67,027.

The Volunteers finished last season 9-4 with a Music City Bowl victory over Nebraska.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s