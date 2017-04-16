Vols annual Orange and White game scheduled for April 22

KNOXVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Volunteers will hold the annual spring football game Saturday, April 22.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

Admission and parking are free for the game.

The Vols will host a Fan Appreciation Day before the event, where players and head coach Butch Jones will be available for autographs.

Last year, the Orange and White game drew a crowd of 67,027.

The Volunteers finished last season 9-4 with a Music City Bowl victory over Nebraska.

