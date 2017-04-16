Pickup truck crashes into bus with college students on board in SWVA

RUSSELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL)- Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left a dozen people injured.

According to VSP, a pickup truck struck a van head-on along Route 58 in the Buzzards Roost section of Russell County.

Emergency crews responded to that crash just before 9pm on Saturday.

The bus was carrying 11 students from Bluefield College, a college located in Bluefield, Virginia near the West Virginia state line.

Officials with VSP said all 12 people on the bus were transported to the Russell County Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

The pickup truck driver was also transported the the medical center for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but officials with VSP said a medical condition afflicting the driver of the pickup truck was a factor in the crash.

No further details were available about the crash Sunday morning.

