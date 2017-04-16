Fans arrive in Bristol, claim camp sites ahead of Food City 500

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- Drivers may not be revving up their engines for another week, but Sunday morning we found race fans were ready to go.

The Earhart Campground site right next to the track officially opened at 9am.

Race fans like Teresa Grubb from Knoxville said they’ve been waiting in line since Friday to get the perfect spot.

“That’s one of the reasons why we like to come up here early, is we always camp at this spot right here, for almost every single time and we come for the fall race also,” Grubb said.

Ashley Earhart Thornsberry with Earhart Campground said its not unusual for fans to line up weeks in advance.

“We do have people come up to 3 weeks to a month in advance who sit in our staging area and wait for opening day,” Thornsberry said.

Grubb told us Sunday morning that part of the fun of this event is waiting in line for the campground to open.

“The same people are almost always here so we all get together and talk and visit and its part of the experience, hanging out and waiting,” Grubb said.

