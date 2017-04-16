2 injured in early morning Pigeon Forge cabin fire

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to a rental cabin fire during the early morning hours of Easter Sunday.

Firefighters said it happened just before 3:00 on Blackberry Ridge Way. The cabin was fully engulfed in flames when responders arrived.

Twelve people were inside the cabin, two of them were forced to jump out a window to escape. The two who jumped were taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

Surrounding cabins and vehicles suffered damage in the blaze as well. Two cabins were severely burned and three others sustained minor damage. Two vehicles were burned as well.

Fire Chief Tony Watson stressed the importance of sprinkler systems in preventing fire from spreading in instances like this one.

“There’s been a lot of discussion in our community about installing fire sprinklers,” said Chief Watson. “I’m really an advocate that we start putting them in. This is not the first time we’ve had this problem inside our county. We just need to learn from these events and make it safer for all of our visitors that come and visit with us.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.