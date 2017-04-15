Two Virginia boys found safe after Amber Alert, mother still at large

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two children at the center of an Amber Alert issued Friday have been found safe, Portsmouth police say.

Authorities say five-year-old Dominique Eugene Jarvis and one-year-old Messiah Khyon Jones-Jarvis were abducted by their mother, 24-year-old Asia Jarvis.

According to detectives, the father of the children called police after he received a concerning message from Asia Jarvis. He had last seen the boys at a home in the 1100 block of Carrington Crescent around 8:54 a.m. Friday.

An Amber Alert was issued for the children shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday. It has since been canceled.

State police said Jarvis made threats to kill both children. She claimed she would shoot the children if the father did not give her money, the Amber Alert issued for the children said.

Jarvis’ family talked to 10 On Your Side Friday night and said that they believed the children were safe.

Just after 12 a.m. Saturday, police said Asia dropped the boys off at a family member’s home. Asia remains at large.

Police have taken out two warrants against Asia for felony abduction. Authorities described her as a black female who stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue night robe, green tights and an oversized shirt.

Authorities initially said Jarvis may be driving a black Jeep, but later confirmed she is not. It’s not clear what kind of vehicle she may be traveling in. If you have seen or know where Asia Jarvis is or know anything about this case, call the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at 757-393-5300, De