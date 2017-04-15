Pence aims to reassure allies amid North Korea threat

By Published:
A submarine-launched ballistic missile is displayed in Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has been vague about the options he might employ to deal with North Korea, and it may be up to Vice President Mike Pence to fill in the details.

Pence is visiting South Korea beginning Sunday, part of an Asia-Pacific trip that comes amid indications that North Korea is potentially preparing its sixth nuclear test in a decade or a significant missile launch.

Trump has responded to recent concerns over North Korea with a swagger that suggests a new, tougher stance. A U.S. aircraft carrier has been dispatched to waters off the Korean Peninsula in a show of force.

Military officials have said the U.S. doesn’t intend to use military force against North Korea in response to either a nuclear test or a missile launch.

