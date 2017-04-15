Easter egg hunt draws thousands to Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Easter festivities are in full swing across the Tri-Cities.

Saturday, thousands of people gathered at Andrew Johnson Elementary School in Kingsport for the “Hop to It” Community Easter Egg Hunt.

“We came out here today for fun and family and a lot of Easter eggs,” said one attendee.

Food City teamed up with Preaching Christ Church to organize the event, which featured 23,000 eggs for children to hunt.

“We want families to be able to come and enjoy a free fun spring day,” said organizer Chad Roberts. “I’ve had phone calls from Greeneville, from North Carolina, a lady called today saying they’re driving from North Carolina, from Elizabethton, Johnson City, all over the region.”

The event also offered a chance at winning prizes, including an iPad, a basketball goal and a family package of season passes to Dollywood.

