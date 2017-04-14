Two charged in multiple stabbings overnight in Kingsport, TN

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Two men were arrested and charged after a stabbing in Kingsport Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. Kingsport Police were called to a stabbing in the parking lot of McAlister’s Deli off of North Eastman Road in Kingsport.

Witnesses told police Austin Nidiffer, 21, got in a fight with a 23-year-old man and when Nidiffer returned to a Honda in the parking lot, the other man realized he had several lacerations on his back.

A second victim, a 20-year-old male who witnessed the fight tried to prevent Nidiffer from leaving the scene in a gold Honda. Nidiffer then stabbed him in the arm.

At the time of the second stabbing, Gregory Fletcher, 21, was in the driver’s seat of the Honda.

Both victims were transported to receive treatment for their injuries.

It was later revealed that the victims and the suspects knew each other.

Investigators revealed that inside the Honda officers found a folding knife, a grinder and a set of digital scales. Small baggies containing what is believed to be Marijuana were found in the passenger seat and inside a shirt in the back seat.

Nidiffer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. Nidiffer was also wanted on outstanding warrants out of Sullivan and Washington Counties. Nidiffer is being held on a $31,500 bond.

Fletcher was arrested and charged with simple possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. Fletcher was released on a $1,500 bond.