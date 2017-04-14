New program brings courtroom to classroom for high school students

NORTON, VA (WJHL) – A unique program brought the courtroom to the classroom at a Southwest Virginia school Friday morning.

High school seniors watched a real judge, attorneys and witnesses go through the court proceedings for two real cases tried in Wise County.

Wise County and City of Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said the goal of this program is to not only inspire students and give them a chance to see what happens in court but to educate them, too.

“As students are turning 18, leaving home for the first time, are going out into the workforce, to college, that they might remember something that they saw here when they are faced with a difficult decision. Peer pressure sets in and they are asked to do something that now they know better,” said Slemp.

This is the first year of the Courts to Classroom program. Slemp said he hopes to make it an annual event.

