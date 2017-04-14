Mimi’s handing out free ice cream for Good Friday

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL-TV) – If you were driving in downtown Johnson City this afternoon and saw the long line of people along State of Franklin, there was a good reason why they were there.

Mimi’s Fresh Cookies & Creamery are giving out free scoops of ice cream in either a cup or a cone with toppings and a cookie from 3 – 7 pm in the parking lot of Yee Haw Brewery to celebrate Good Friday.

“We just wanted to celebrate Good Friday and share the love with our followers, he gave us the ultimate gift, so we wanted to give a small gift back to the community and say thank you and share that we are a Christian company and we’re happy to serve you guys.”, Owner Maegen Mills said.

Early on, the line was already at over 100 people to grab some free ice cream on this very mild and sunny April afternoon. But the people in line didn’t seem to mild the wait. It gave them time to plan what they were going to get.

One group of five girls in line were all ordering something different, “(girl #1) I’m gonna get chocolate chip cookie sandwich with vanilla ice cream and sprinkles, (girl #2) I’m gonna get cotton candy and sprinkles, (girl #3) dutch chocolate and oreos, (girl #4) milk and cookies in a cone, (girl #5) I think vanilla and carmel.”

Mimi’s has gained quite a following in the area and their social media presence really helped bring the crowd out.

“It has been amazing, the line has been non stop around the block at Yee Haw, we love it, it’s been great, Mills added, “We’ve been super impressed and surprised by the turnout, everyone supports us in the community and we’re so grateful for it, it’s just been really awesome.”

They brought a total of 42 gallons of ice cream for today’s event, that’s all the truck would carry. Everyone that is in line at 7 pm will be served, as long as the ice cream holds out.

