KPD: Man arrested twice in same day for multiple traffic offenses

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A 33-year-old man found himself in the Kingsport Jail three times in just over a week, and twice on Thursday.

An officer arrested Justin Porter Thursday morning for driving on a revoked license, texting while driving and other charges.

Porter made bond and then later Thursday afternoon ran into the back of a van, which was being used by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office to transport prisoners.

He was arrested again and was charged with his fourth driving under the influence offense, among other charges.

Police had arrested Porter a little over a week ago for driving on a revoked license.

