Kingsport City Schools accepting zoning, tuition applications for 2017-18 school year

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport City Schools says it is accepting applications through the end of the month for zoning exceptions and tuition.

KCS says parents who would like to request their child attend a different school instead of the one they are zoned must apply for a zoning exception.

Parents of students who are not legal residents of the city must submit a tuition application to attend a school in Kingsport.

KCS reminds parents and guardians they must apply annually for their child’s tuition and zoning status.

Applications can be found online at http://k12k.com or you can apply in person at the KCS Administrative Support Center located at 400 Clinchfield Street, located on the second floor in downtown Kingsport.

(Source: Kingsport City Schools)

