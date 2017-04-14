Jonesborough man faces charges after two-vehicle crash on I-81 in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man faces charges stemming from a wreck that injured four people and shut down Interstate 81 for several hours on Thursday.

A crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said a Honda Accord, driven by Cornelio Ortiz, 26, was passing a tanker truck near mile marker 18 on the northbound side of Interstate 81, when the Honda went off the side of the road, hit a guardrail and put the vehicle in the path of the tanker.

The tanker swerved to avoid hitting Ortiz, but was hit by the car, which caused the tanker to flip on its side.

The tanker was carrying liquid yeast, which spilled out of the truck in the median. The yeast spill took several hours to clean up.

Four people were injured in the crash and crews had to stall traffic to clean up the scene.

THP has not released the condition of the people who were injured, but they did say one person was flown to a nearby hospital.

Ortiz was charged with simple possession and his sixth offense of driving on a revoked license.

The crash report said Ortiz had a 24-year-old woman and a 1-year-old child in the car at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.