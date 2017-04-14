Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck file divorce petitions

Published:
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2014 file photo, actor Ben Affleck and his wife actress Jennifer Garner attend the 2nd Annual Save the Children Illumination Gala in New York. The couple have decided to divorce after 10 years of marriage, they announced in a joint statement Tuesday, June 30, 2015. The statement notes that the decision comes after careful consideration and that they will stay committed to co-parenting their three children, Violet Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck and Samuel Garner Affleck. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are formally ending their marriage with divorce petitions that seek joint custody of their three children.

The actors both filed petitions in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The filings were made without attorneys and are virtually identical. Neither lists a date of separation.

The couple announced they were separating in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

At the time, they said they were committed to co-parenting their three children, who range from 5 to 11, and would not comment further on their breakup.

Affleck announced last month that he had recently completed treatment for alcohol addiction.

The actors met while making 2003’s “Daredevil,” in which they both played superheroes.

The filing was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.

