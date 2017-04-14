ETSU men’s tennis wins 17th all-time regular season title

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (April 14, 2017) – For the 17th time in program history, the ETSU men’s tennis team claimed the regular season title on Saturday with a 7-0 sweep of The Citadel at the Dave Mullins Tennis Complex.

The regular season title for ETSU is its sixth in the last seven seasons. The title also marks the 15th straight year ETSU has won the regular season or conference tournament.

“It was a good win, and we were happy to win the regular season,” said assistant coach Ricardo Rojas. “We are also very proud of our seniors David Biosca and Diego Nunez for what they have accomplished the last four years. They have been unbelievable ambassadors for our university and embody everything we want in a student-athlete. These guys leave a legacy behind, and they are also special people that don’t come around too often.”

With the win, ETSU claims the No. 1 overall seed in the Southern Conference Tournament, which is a three-day tournament starting on April 21. The tournament is being hosted on Furman’s campus, and the Bucs will pair with No. 8 Chattanooga in the first round of the tournament. The match is set for 9 a.m. at the Mickel Tennis Center in Greenville, S.C.

The Bucs punched their out-right title on Saturday afternoon as they swept the Bulldogs 7-0 at home.

In doubles play, two Buccaneer tandems won 6-0. The No. 1 flight for the Blue and Gold – Diego Nunez (Monterrey, Mexico) and Robert Herrera (Barcelona, Spain) – had to out-battle Matthew Henson and Roy Hobson 6-4 to earn their team-leading 12th win of the year.

After claiming the doubles point, ETSU ran through singles competition as all six Buccaneers won their respective matches in straight sets. Herrera only dropped one match in the second set as he won 6-0, 6-1 against Jacobus von Zyl.

David Biosca (Sant Fruitos de Bage, Spain) and David Gonzalez (Barcelona, Spain) extended their respective win streaks as Biosca won his eighth straight match and Gonzalez claimed his seventh consecutive victory. Senior Nunez earned his second win of the day as he upended Noah Nawabi 6-3, 6-2 in the No. 3 flight for ETSU.

ETSU moves to 13-7 overall this year and 7-0 in SoCon play. The Citadel drops to 11-29 this season and 1-5 in the SoCon.

Results

Doubles

Robert Herrera/Diego Nunez (ETSU) def. Matthew Henson/Roy Hobson (CIT) 6-4 David Biosca/Miguel Este (ETSU) def. Noah Nawabi/Connor Grady (CIT) 6-0 David Gonzalez/Wenceslao Albin (ETSU) def. W. Jacobus von Zyl/Jack Pyritz (CIT) 6-0

Singles

#52 David Biosca (ETSU) def. Matthew Henson (CIT) 6-1, 6-2 #125 Robert Herrera (ETSU) def. W. Jacobus von Zyl (CIT) 6-0, 6-1 Diego Nunez (ETSU) def. Noah Nawabi (CIT) 6-3, 6-2 Miguel Este (ETSU) def. Roy Hobson (CIT) 6-1, 6-1 David Gonzalez (ETSU) def. Isaac Stolar (CIT) 6-1, 6-3 Wenceslao Albin (ETSU) def. Jack Pyritz (CIT) 6-4, 6-1