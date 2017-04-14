Department of Defense releases video of MOAB drop

Government: 36 Islamic State fighters killed by massive bomb

CNN and Associated Press Published:

(CNN/AP)  – The Pentagon has released video of a massive bomb striking ISIS targets in Afghanistan. It’s the largest non-nuclear bomb the US has ever used in combat. Afghan officials say 36 militants were killed in the strike – which targeted tunnels and caves the terror group used.

The Afghan Government says the blast destroyed three underground tunnels as well as weapons and ammunition.

There were no civilian casualties, according to the Ministry of Defense statement, which also said that several IS caves and ammunition caches were destroyed.

Hakim Khan, 50, a resident of Achin district where the attack took place, welcomed the attack on the militants, saying: “I want 100 times more bombings on this group.”
The bomb, known officially as a GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast weapon, unleashes 11 tons of explosives.

This photo provided by Eglin Air Force Base shows the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb. The Pentagon says U.S. forces in Afghanistan dropped the military’s largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State target in Afghanistan. A Pentagon spokesman said it was the first-ever combat use of the bomb, known as the GBU-43, which he said contains 11 tons of explosives. The Air Force calls it the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb. Based on the acronym, it has been nicknamed the “Mother Of All Bombs.” (Eglin Air Force Base via AP)

 

 

