Department of Defense releases video of MOAB drop

(CNN/AP) – The Pentagon has released video of a massive bomb striking ISIS targets in Afghanistan. It’s the largest non-nuclear bomb the US has ever used in combat. Afghan officials say 36 militants were killed in the strike – which targeted tunnels and caves the terror group used.

The Afghan Government says the blast destroyed three underground tunnels as well as weapons and ammunition.

There were no civilian casualties, according to the Ministry of Defense statement, which also said that several IS caves and ammunition caches were destroyed.

Hakim Khan, 50, a resident of Achin district where the attack took place, welcomed the attack on the militants, saying: “I want 100 times more bombings on this group.”

The bomb, known officially as a GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast weapon, unleashes 11 tons of explosives.