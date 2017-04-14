Daniel Boone softball teams win 18th consecutive game

JOHNSON CITY — At Kiwanis park, Science Hill looked to snap Daniel Boone’s seventeen-game winning streak. Toppers start off quickly when MacKenzie Powell hits a line drive to center that brought home Meredith Jackson and Mia Edwardson into score, it was tied 2-2 early.

Blazers break the tie when Ashley Starnes nails one to left, just out of the reach of MacKenzie Smith’s glove, jacklyn painter comes home to score. Boone wins it’s 18th straight by the final of 14-4.

