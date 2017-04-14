Brewers win 4th straight with 10-4 rout of Reds

By MARK SCHMETZER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) – Eric Thames homered for the second straight night and drove in three runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-4 Friday night.

Thames’ third home run of the season capped Milwaukee’s four-run sixth inning against a Cincinnati bullpen that went into the game with a National League-best 1.13 ERA. Blake Wood (0-1) allowed three hits and three runs, including Jonathan Villar’s tiebreaking double off the glove of right fielder Patrick Kivlehan. Thames followed with a two-run shot into the right field seats off left-hander Wandy Peralta.

The Brewers, who had a season-high 12 hits, broke it open with a four-run seventh en route to their fourth straight win.

Zack Cozart hit a two-run homer in the second inning and Joey Votto added a solo shot in the third to give the Reds a 3-0 lead against Tommy Milone (1-0), who gave up three runs and six hits in five innings.