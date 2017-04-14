Blue Plum organization hosts 1st annual Bunny Hop 5K Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- The Blue Plum organization is hosting its first event of the year Saturday.

The first annual Bunny Hop 5K will kick off at 8:30 a.m. in Founder’s Park in Downtown Johnson City. A “kid’s dash” is at 9:30 a.m., and an Easter egg hunt will be at 10:30 a.m.

“We also have State of Franklin Healthcare on board as a sponsor partner and they are doing free health screens for the community,” Blue Plum President Tracy Johnson said. “We’re wanting to treat this event kind of as a tune up for spring.”

Volunteer leaders at the Blue Plum organization are still trying to pay back vendor’s from last year’s Blue Plum Festival. After the festival, the former director of Blue Plum pleaded guilty to taking $50,000 from the bank account of the non-profit organization in charge of Blue Plum.

“We are using the profits and the proceeds for this event to go straight back to pay the vendors from the situation last year,” Johnson said.

Tickets are 25 dollars and Johnson said so far nearly 200 people have signed up for the race.

“We’re moving in to a profitable stance which is wonderful, and we really appreciate all of the sponsors that have come on board, to help alleviate some of the expenses for the 5K, and then also the community for kind of wrapping their arms around the event,” Johnson said.

