Austin Moody’s F.L.I.G.H.T. Foundation Benefit

The F.L.I.G.H.T. Foundation was established by Lt. Col. Bill Powley and its mission is to use aviation to help young people build character, discipline, and team-building skills.

Rising country artist and Kingsport native Austin Moody took part in the program as a youth and is giving back by hosting a concert to benefit the F.L.I.G.H.T. Foundation on May 6th at the Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast State. The concert will feature Austin as well as former NFL running back Howard Stevens and musicians D. Vincent Williams and Tommy Conners.

Austin and Lt. Col. Powley joined us to discuss the F.L.I.G.H.T. Foundation, the benefit concert, and to give us a performance.

