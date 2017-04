JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A generous gift was a welcome site at the Washington County/Johnson City animal shelter Friday.

An anonymous donor wanted to make sure animals up for adoption had new toys.

Shelter leaders told us they found five big bags filled with new toys like stuffed animals and balls. They said they are thrilled by the surprise gesture to pay it forward, and so are the animals.

