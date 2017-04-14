Animal shelter leaders moving ahead with plans for new facility

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Animal shelter leaders are moving ahead with their plans to build a new facility in Kingsport.

The new shelter allows leaders to replace two old ones in Kingsport and Blountville.

Petworks – formerly known as the SBK animal shelter – last week closed on the property that will become the new consolidated shelter’s home. They have since cleared the brush and put up a sign at the site on East Stone Drive.

“Now people can see that it’s going to happen, we’re serious and that’s part of what we’re doing with this sign is people can now see you own the property, you’ve got a sign up and you’ve identified it’s going to happen, so it’s a very big step,” said shelter president Tom Parham.

Parham said the next steps are to do the detail planning of exactly what will be in the shelter as well as start fundraising efforts for the building during the month of May. He said he hopes the new shelter will open in fall of 2018.

