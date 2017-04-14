Amber Alert issued for two missing Virginia children

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two children who police say were abducted by their mother Friday in Portsmouth.

Five-year-old Dominique Eugene Jarvis and one-year-old Messiah Khyon Jones-Jarvis are believed to be in extreme danger.

According to detectives, the children were last seen at a home in the 1100 block of Carrington Crescent by their father at 8:54 a.m. Friday. The father, who has custody of the children, received a concerning message from the birth mother, 24-year-old Asia Jarvis. He contacted police.

State police say Jarvis has made threats to kill both children. She claimed she would shoot the children if the father did not give her money, the Amber Alert issued for the children says.

Police say Asia Jarvis is a black female who stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue night robe, green tights and an oversized shirt.