Two months after shootings, homicide a Kingsport community awaits town hall

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Community members in the Lynn Garden Community of Kingsport said they’re looking forward to voicing concerns at an upcoming town hall planned by city hall, in light of recent crime in the area.

Police have responded to two shootings and a homicide in the Lynn Garden area of Kingsport in recent months.

The first shooting happened on Bloomingdale Pike on Jan. 21. Police said James Powell is charged in that case.

Ten days later police said Michael Davidson was murdered on Mull Street, they arrested Jeffrey Flanary for that crime.

Police also charged Anthony Moosman for a mid-February shooting on Lynn Ave. Stephen Caudill was killed and Clayton Ray was injured.

Teresa Ray has lived in her Lynn Garden home for 45 years and she said she watched the most recent shooting happen.

“I was at the door and I heard popping and I thought it was firecrackers,” Ray said.

The sound she heard wasn’t a firecracker, it was a gun. Ray lives across the street from where that deadly shooting happened and she said things have changed in the neighborhood over the years.

“This is going to have to stop, it’s too close to home and my children out here playing,” Ray said.

Back in February, city leaders told News Channel 11 a community town hall was in the works and two months later we’re told plans for the town hall are still being arranged. Teresa Ray said she wishes it would have happened sooner.

“I think it should have happened immediately,” Ray said. She added that she thinks a lot of people will show up and things will change.

Tom Patton, Public Information Officer with the Kingsport Police Department said Kingsport Police already regularly patrol the Lynn Garden neighborhood but they followed up with high visibility patrols that are still in place, to help alleviate concerns from residents.

“It’s a deterrent because anytime there’s that marked cruiser present it’s going to deter crime but also helps comfort the people who live there,” Patton said.

Patton added that Kingsport’s crime is pretty evenly distributed and there’s no reason to believe Lynn Garden is particularly dangerous.

Mary Helen Caldwell heads Lynn Garden’s Neighborhood Watch and she said the upcoming town hall shows city leaders are doing everything they can.

“I think it’s good and I think that again it just shows the city does care. I have always found them very supportive,” Caldwell said.

Concerned citizen, Teresa Ray said that she thinks the town hall is a great idea and she plans to attend.

The city tells us they’re working with the appropriate people to plan this town hall and a date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.