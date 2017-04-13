Traffic stopped on I-81 near mile marker 19 after tanker overturns

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Greene County dispatchers confirmed a tanker has overturned on Interstate 81 northbound near mile marker 19 following a multi-vehicle crash.

According to dispatch, the tanker — carrying liquid yeast — left the road and overturned in the median. At least two other cars were involved in the crash, which happened around 4 p.m.

Wings 2 has been called in to fly one person to a nearby hospital.

Traffic has stopped near mile marker 19 temporarily to allow for Wings to transport the patient.

