Tennessee Senate backs age limit for school bus drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – After a deadly school bus crash in Chattanooga, the Tennessee Senate has passed a bill requiring school bus drivers to be at least 25 years old without serious traffic violations in the last three years.

Senators passed the legislation by Republican Sen. Ferrell Haile of Gallatin in a 29-0 vote Thursday. It needs House approval.

Serious traffic violations would include excessive speeding, reckless driving, or violating state or local traffic law, other than parking violations, linked to an accident causing death or injury to someone or property.

In November, authorities say 24-year-old Johnthony Walker was speeding when he crashed a school bus in Chattanooga, killing six elementary school children on board.

In separate incidents, records show Walker had driven a bus into a cement barrier and sideswiped a car.

