Project Lorax hopes to inspire young stewards of the environment

GRAY, TN (WJHL) – Long before “going green” was mainstream, one of Dr. Seuss’s famous characters, “The Lorax,” spoke for the trees and warned of the dangers of hurting the environment.

What better way to celebrate earth day than to tell the story of The Lorax, and give hundreds of local students their own copy of the book.

Murphy Johnson who helped organize Project Lorax said, “We were trying to come up with something to do to celebrate Earth Day. We decided that everybody loves the Lorax and it’s a great story of environmental stewardship.”

On Thursday, second-grade students at Gray Elementary School received some of the first books to be handed out.

Even the Lorax himself showed up to help give out books.

Soon all second graders in Johnson City and Washington County will receive a copy as well.

The Democrat Resource Center started in January trying to think of a way to promote environmental awareness for Earth Day.

Folks behind the project say it’s good to start young and make these kids aware of environmental conservation.

They have bought almost 1300 books at a cost of around $9500.

591 of those bugs will be given to the schools in Johnson City 582 will be given to the schools in Washington County and 120 bucks will go to Carter Counties happy Valley elementary school.

Murphy Johnson said a large donation for the books was provided by Dr. William Block in memory of his daughter Ashley Block.

Johnson said that Blocks daughter Ashley spent her whole life embodying the qualities of the Lorax and fighting for the environment and trying to convince other people to do the same.

Ashley passed away from a tragic accident in September of 2016.

They hope that this project inspires other children to follow in her footsteps.

