Poll: Virginians back universal background checks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ninety-four percent of Virginia voters, including 90 percent of Republicans polled, support background checks for all gun buyers, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

Sixty-two percent of voters also support a Virginia law that was repealed in 2012 which limited a person to buying only one handgun per month. The current law has no limit on handgun purchases. Republicans oppose the limit 57 percent to 39 percent. Virginia voter attitudes on other gun issues are:

54% support stricter gun laws in the state

49% say it’s too easy to buy a gun in Virginia, while 2 percent say it’s too difficult, and 38 percent say it’s about right

66% of voters say new gun laws will not interfere with the right to own guns

If more people carried guns, 53% of voters say Virginia would be less safe, while 35 percent say it would be safer

Virginia voters also weighed in on other issues:

59% support allowing adults to legally possess small amounts of marijuana for personal use

92% percent support allowing adults to use marijuana for medical reasons if a doctor prescribes it

59% of voters say increasing the number of people eligible for Medicaid coverage is a “good idea”

To read the full poll, click here.

Copyright 2017 WRIC. All rights reserved.