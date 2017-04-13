Police: Johnson City man, caught in the act, connected to several burglaries

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A local man, who was captured this week while in the act of burglary, has been connected to several recent burglary cases in the city.

Police arrested 55-year-old Ricky Wilson twice this week. He was also arrested late last month for two burglaries on East Oakland Avenue.

On Wednesday, JCPD arrested Wilson for the third time on three counts of burglary, four counts of theft under $1000 and possession of stolen property under $1000.

Investigators say between March 19 and April 11, multiple burglaries and thefts were reported in the 1100 block of East Myrtle Avenue.

Investigators say they were able to determine that he was a suspect after several stolen items were recovered and linked to Wilson.

JCPD says, earlier this week, Wilson was arrested on separate burglary charges and taken to the Washington County Detention Center. While in jail, Wilson was served on Wednesday for the most recent charges.

Rickey was captured on late Tuesday night after a caller reported seeing a man breaking into a trailer at the Haven of Mercy located on North Broadway Street.

Police found Wilson inside the trailer. Reports indicate there was damage to the metal door frame – which police said it appeared to have been pried open. In addition, police report a window was broken, a water heater was found lying on its side – still partially attached to water lines, and a set of bolt cutters were lying beside the water heater.

Police noted they saw a wooden shelf on the wall was broken and a small safe, with a piece of the shelf attached to it, was found on the floor.

Previously on March 27, JCPD arrested Wilson for two burglaries on East Oakland Avenue after he was found to have in possession some stolen items including some household appliances.

