Northeast Tennessee All-Stars win the FCA high school basketball game

EMORY, VA — On to the FCA high school all star basketball game at Emory and Henry between Tennessee and Virginia.

Virginia strikes first in the second half when Battles Dylan Felty hits the turnaround jumper for two.

Back comes Tennessee’s Gavin Grubb with in bound pass to Bowden Lyon who will sink the trey from the corner pocket. More when Tennessee’s Lyon finds Elizabethtons Alex Norwood in the same corner and he will drain the three as the big fella shows his range. Virginia keeps fighting when Chilhowies Cameron Kestner drives the lane and stops and puts up the floater good for two, but the Tennessee side was too much whe Sullivan Souths Evan Morris drives the lane and will go up with the right hand over two defenders. Tennessee goes on to win over Virginia 102-88

Advertisement